1  of  3
Closings
Church of Love Faith Ctr. Empire Bingo Rochester Poets

Driver arrested for DWI after causing rollover

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers arrested a driver who lost control while driving due to icy conditions and struck a parked vehicle on Avenue D on Sunday shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Officers said the vehicle that was struck was unoccupied and rolled over after being hit.

The driver was uninjured but was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Avenue D has since been cleared of the vehicle and is open to traffic.

The Rochester Police Department has not released the driver’s name at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss