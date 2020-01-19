Driver arrested for DWI after causing rollover

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers arrested a driver who lost control while driving due to icy conditions and struck a parked vehicle on Avenue D on Sunday shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Officers said the vehicle that was struck was unoccupied and rolled over after being hit.

The driver was uninjured but was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Avenue D has since been cleared of the vehicle and is open to traffic.

The Rochester Police Department has not released the driver’s name at this time.