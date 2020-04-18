Gates drive-thru aims to combat overdoses

GATES, NY (WROC) “Coming across someone who is overdosing can be very traumatic,” says Carol Hulsizer, Executive Director with Mission Recovery and Hope on Buffalo Road in Gates. She says with the current Covid-19 pandemic, the region is seeing an increase in opioid abuse. She and her team in Gates are giving out Narcan, a nasal spray used to remedy overdoses.

“So, we’re trying to make it as simple as possible and we want to get this medication to people who need it,” says Hulsizer.

Earlier this month, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said overdose deaths have spiked compared with the same time last year. Doorley says it could be linked to more people shut in at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“(March was one) of the deadliest months that we’ve had. It really is heartbreaking, especially in light of everything that’s going on in the community and around the world,” says Doorely.

Hulsizer says with the Narcan training, you can reach out to Mission Recovery and Hope, schedule a time by calling 585-944-4270, and they’ll meet you in the parking lot.

“I will do a quick training, it takes less than two and a half minutes, and then you get a free kit. If people will carry this, this is to protect other people as well,” she says.

Hulsizer herself is a recovering drug user with 26 years of clean recovery under her belt. She’s hoping that by sharing her story, it can help others find their ways to treatment and sobriety.