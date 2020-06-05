Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Drive-by parade for Veterans in Canandaigua

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANANDIAGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – Veterans at the Canandaigua VA Community Living Center were able to see their loved ones for the first time in quite a long time.

Since the pandemic hit, no one has been allowed to visit  and the residents have been in quarantine.

On Friday morning, the center held a drive by parade to honor these heros.

“Knowing that we had good weather and that we could accomplish physical distancing and still socially connect we were able to come up with this idea,” said Dr. Suzanne Gillespie, Associate Chief of Staff for Geriatrics and Extended Care. 

Residents welcomed their relatives with signs – balloons – music and – of course – the american flag.

“It was nice here today. It was nice to see a large company here, it was very nice,” said Les Conover, 101 year old World War II veteran. 

“My sister Liz and my brother in law bruce. And Jim who is a near and dear friend of mine also came as well,” said Jeffery Day of the Bronx. A Vietnam Veteran. 

Day’s sign took a more comedic approach. It read “Send Pizza and Beer. Love you!

“Yea, it’s been an eternity. The day without beer is a day without sunshine,” said Day. 

The VA hopes to do more of these activities with the rest of their patients now that the weather is as nice. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss