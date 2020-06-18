Dr. Mendoza: Reopening schools isn’t ‘one size fits all’

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — As the school year comes to a close, many students and parents are wondering if they’ll return to a normal school experience in the fall. Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza answered some questions from parents in the Brighton School District regarding school reopening.

Dr. Mendoza said he expects school in the fall to be at least partially distance learning. He also said while a lot of the decisions to reopen schools are up to the governor, it’s not going to be a “one size fits all” approach. He said it really depends a lot on what happens this summer and if the numbers in our community remain low.

Dr. Mendoza said he’ll be forming a task force in the next few weeks to study health risks associated with reopening schools. He said getting more research around the value and limitations of wearing a mask is key.

“We may be able to relax the six feet parameter and maybe three feet and maybe shorter, and as we do studies it may show for the duration of a bus route if you’re wearing a mask and sitting one per seat, the risk is not going to be zero but it may be less than four percent,” Dr. Mendoza said.

He said some of the big things to consider are masking, social distancing, disinfecting surfaces, washing hands, and screening kids at the door. He said parents, especially of younger students, will play a huge part in monitoring symptoms.

“A lot of people are getting the infection from people that didn’t know they were sick and the challenge with that is you don’t know who is asymptomatic positive or just well. The thing I would say is we shouldn’t be sending symptomatic people to school, ever.”

Dr. Mendoza said his goal is to keep new cases as isolated as possible to avoid shutting down entire schools or districts. He said we’ll learn a lot during phase four.

“I think honestly if we’re able to open most of the phase four activities by the end of this month or beginning of July, by mid-August we should have a better idea of the effectiveness of masks, we should know what the impact, if any, on community prevalence will be, and by mid-August we should know if we will open in September.”

He said just one percent of those tested in Monroe County have come back positive and he’d like to see that number go even lower as the summer goes on.