The sun is slowly emerging and temperatures have taken their sweet time increasing as a warm front continues to drape across the region. We will crack into the 70s this afternoon for a decent finish to the day. All eyes are on this evening as we have a threat for some storms along this front. These storms will move in after 9pm and bring the threat for heavy rain and strong winds. The focus will be across much of Western New York closer to Buffalo, but some storms could scrape across Rochester and the Genesee Valley from Northwest to southeast.

Temperatures stay in the 60s overnight and yet another storm complex will approach the region by Wednesday morning. A surface low will be just to our north that will be the catalyst for showers and storms between 5a-10a. Locally heavy downpours will be possible. This should be the last batch of showers associated with this system and skies slowly clear with an isolated rain chance Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the middle 70s as cloud cover is expected to hold strong. If we get breaks of sun, the numbers could near 80°.