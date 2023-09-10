ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A lawsuit was filed on behalf of dozens of women Tuesday in federal court in Rochester. The women say exposure to tear gas, pepper spray, pepper balls and other chemical weapons during protests in September 2020, which were in reaction to the death of Daniel Prude, caused the women to experience menstrual issues including increased cramps, unusual spotting and “uncharacteristically intense” or long bleeding were the most common side effects.

The lawsuit says, “Defendants knew or should have known that these chemical weapons – which are banned in warfare – can cause serious physical harm, including damage to the female reproductive system.”

The lawsuit said some of the women, who do not typically have periods because of hormone therapy or age, experienced unexpected spotting and bleeding.

According to the lawsuit, “The Plaintiffs also suffered other damages, such as physical pain from being shot with pepper balls and hit with batons, and mental and emotional damages from the violent militarized response of the RPD Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies to peaceful protesters calling for justice for Daniel Prude and an end to the RPD’s racist and brutal policing practices, and call for new visions of public safety that value Black lives.”

The lawsuit is on behalf of 38 women. The lawsuit was filed against Monroe County, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, the city of Rochester and individual officers with the Rochester Police Department. The women are seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

The lawsuit says Monroe County and the city of Rochester practiced, “unlawful policies of responding to protesters exercising their First Amendment rights with extreme and unnecessary force.”

Daniel Prude was a 41-year-old Black man who died while officers with the Rochester Police Department were restraining him while Prude was having a mental health episode in March 23, 2020.