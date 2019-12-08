Dozens of firefighters battle 2-alarm fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester firefighters were called to a fire at a vacant building Sunday on Mt. Hope Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered smoke and flames coming from the front of the building. Crews described the building as a one-story brick structure.

Just minutes after the firefighters’ arrival, a second alarm was called due to the size of the building and the amount of smoke and flames.

After forcing entry into the house, crews conducted primary and secondary searches of the building and found no one inside.

Crews said the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes of their arrival. The fire was confined to the front of the building.

RFD said approximately 50 firefighters responded to the building.

According to firefighters, there were no civilian nor firefighters injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.