ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Black Lives Matter rally was held Sunday afternoon in downtown Rochester. The rally started at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and made its way to the Public Safety Building on Exchange Boulevard.

Free the People ROC hosted the rally in hopes to end racism and to hold law enforcement accountable for incidents that occurred within the Black community.

News 8 has a crew at the rally. This is a developing story and will be updated.