Downtown Rochester’s July Fourth festivities enjoyed by many

As America’s birthday came to a close, people celebrated until the very last second in downtown Rochester. The area was packed with people happy for some great weather to enjoy the holiday and a great location on the water to view the fireworks, which seemed to be everyone’s favorite part.

Excitement was in the air ahead of the fireworks display but people spent all day celebrating.

“Today we just relaxed at the house, came down to the river, excited to be down here, we enjoy the Fourth of July every year,” said Shawn Markhar.

“Grabbed something to eat, grabbed a couple of drinks, and now we’re enjoying the festivities in Rochester, New York listening to some good jazz music,” said Zachary Rotundo.

A popular way to spend the holiday- with family.

“Celebrating it with family I think we’ve lost the touch of family and this is the first year we’re really coming back together, we’re cooking out, enjoying

each other, having a ball,” said Shawanda Ulysses.

What it made even better was enjoying the festivities in their favorite city.

“You grow up in Rochester, you don’t know these things are happening so I just advised everybody to come down come and enjoy yourself, have fun enjoy the holidays, it rained a little bit but it didn’t put the fire out we’re still ready to go,” said Shawanda Ulysses.