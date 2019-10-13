Downtown businesses respond after two stabbings minutes apart

Businesses and residents in downtown Rochester speaking out after police responded to two stabbings on downtown minutes apart on Friday.

The Mini Market Express is downtown on Saint Paul street next to the Regional Transit Service center.

According to the owner, the convivence store has been there longer than the bus station and the stabbings on Friday are not the first he has heard of violence.

“I heard yesterday cause it was like seven when I came into work and the police came and said can he check the cameras. I said yeah he can check the cameras,” said Abdul-Karem Munassar, owner Mini-market express.

The double stabbings Friday night left one dead and another injured. They happened moments apart, one right outside the Market Express.

Those who frequent the area say it’s busy.

“I come down here a lot. Usually people like hustle you know what I mean, people get cigarettes do this or that,” said Ryan Holgate, a Rochester resident.

“It always a lot of peoples on like Monday through Friday,” said Donnie Owens, a Rochester resident.

For the owner of the Mini Market Express, it’s a matter of security.

“When it’s police here, all in the parking lot, it’s good you know, not hanging out from the people,” said Munassar.

According to the Rochester Police data portal, there have been over 20 incidents around the area since 2011.