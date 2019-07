Officers from the Rochester Police Department responded to the area of Colvin Street and West Avenue on Thursday evening for the report of a male injured by a tree that had fallen.

Officers were able to help move the tree limb off of the man. AMR transported the victim, 55, to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Officers said the man is a resident of the city of Rochester.

Medical personnel deemed his injuries to be non-life-threatening.

The tree was removed from the roadway and the intersection reopened.