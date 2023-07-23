ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were taken to the hospital after being shot on Lyell Avenue on Sunday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police say that around 4:30 p.m., they arrived at the 400 block of Lyell Avenue.

When they arrived, police say they found a man in his 30s shot in the lower body. They say an officer used a tourniquet to stop the man’s bleeding, and the victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers say his injuries are now considered non-life-threatening.

Rochester police also found another victim around the corner, on Sherman Street, where they say a man in his 40s was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his lower body, and he was also taken to the hospital.

According to the RPD, no suspects are in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.