ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At 11:12 a.m. on November 22, Orleans County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two car crash on State Route 31A in the town of Clarendon.

Two people from one vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene and one woman from another vehicle was transported to Strong Hospital with multiple injuries. The two people were killed in the east bound car were 22 year old Autumn Lynn Dercqu of Medina N.Y. and 32 year old Justin S. Christmas of Rochester, N.Y.

According to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office, the east bound vehicle attempted to pass a another car, then collided with a west bound vehicle. This portion of Route 31A is a no passing zone, with a double solid line, on a curve.

Deputies, Investigators, and the Monroe County Medical Examiners Office are continuing to investigate the crash at this time.