ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Right around the end of October is when Rochester usually sees its first snowfall of the year.

The New York State Department of Transportation isn’t taking any chances and is preparing for the worst winter can throw at it.

That includes stocking up on salt, getting new plows and salt trucks, and hiring seasonal workers.

The DOT also says it’s prepared to borrow extra resources from nearby regions if Rochester gets hit extra hard this year.