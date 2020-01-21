DOT denies Sweden Walker Road turning lane request

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) – Some people in the town of Sweden are upset after the Department of Transportation denied the town’s request to add a left turning lane on what many consider a busy road.

The town supervisor, Kevin Johnson, requested the left-hand northbound turning lane at the intersection of Sweden Walker Road and East Avenue. He said this intersection is congested, specifically at rush hour, and a turning lane would make travel smoother. He said he’s surprised by the DOT’s response.

Johnson received a letter from the DOT on Tuesday. It says the crash history doesn’t show any crashes that would be prevented by installing a left-hand turning lane. It also says over three years the intersection averaged less than one northbound left-turn crash per year. Lastly, the intersection is acceptable by DOT standards. Johnson said regardless, the intersection is overburdened.

“DOT might not think that there are enough crashes there to justify a turn but if it ties up traffic, if it makes life miserable for those who use that road on a daily basis, and there’s a relatively simple solution to correcting it- there’s room they could pave around- I just don’t know why you don’t do it,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said himself and the supervisors in the towns of Clarkson and Hamlin have put in DOT requests about the entirety of Sweden Walker Road. He said several intersections on that road are problematic. He’s unsure those requests will be granted since this less expensive one was denied.

News 8 reached out to the DOT for comment and they referred us to the letter sent to the supervisor.