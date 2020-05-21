Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Don’t self-medicate, health officials warn

News

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

Still life: Medicinal pills and tablets. (Photo By DEA / G. CIGOLINI/De Agostini via Getty Images)

Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico (Border Report) — The Mexican Institute of Health is asking residents to stop self-medicating as a way to avoid COVID-19.

People are being reminded that medications should be acquired through prescriptions ordered by a medical doctor especially in the current COVID-19 era.

“Indiscriminate use without prescriptions by a doctor could lead to negative health consequences by the time people seek care through a physician or medical institution,” said Arturo Renteria, the Institute of Health’s rep in Baja California.

“The majority of these pharmaceutical products have adverse affects and one should be very careful when taking them.”

Renteria said pain killers, anti-inflammatory meds, anti-biotics and certain vitamins could cause harm in people, especially when mixed.

“People shouldn’t listen to family and friends or buy these from third parties. They run serious risks, especially those with cardiac conditions, kidney issues, diabetes, hypertension and other health problems,” Renteria said.

In cities like Tijuana, it is very common for people to seek medications at pharmacies that don’t always require prescriptions.

“You’re better off following preventive measures now in place like washing hands as often as possible, using anti-bacteria gel, not touching faces and practicing social distancing.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss