Donna Summers Musical coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre presents — Summer — the Donna Summer Musical.

The show gives a glimpse into the life of Summer, known as the ‘Diva of Disco’. Choreographer Sergio Trujillo said it shows a pivotal moment in the American history.

Summer was called the voice of a generation.

“Donna Summer represents a very innocent moment in our country’s history where there was so much joy. I feel the 70’s, the disco era was a moment of decadence,” said Trujillo.

Summer plays RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre September 29 – October 5.