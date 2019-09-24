“Donna Summer” kicks off RBTL season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “The Donna Summer Musical” will kick off the 2019-20 Rochester Broadway Theatre League season with performances September 29-October 5 at the Auditorium Theatre in Rochester.

RBTL Broadway Season Partner/Presenter Albert Nocciolino discussed the “Summery” start to fall and what’s ahead this season Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We’ve been thinking about ‘Summer’ for three weeks now,” Nocciolino said smiling. “We’ve been fortunate to have the Donna Summer musical teching and launching right here, rehearsing in Rochester under the New York State Theater tax credits. So the company has been in the theater for three weeks, staying in our hotels, providing enormous economic impact and we will be launching the national tour right here from Rochester. So we’re very excited about that.”

“Come From Away” will come to the Auditorium Theatre on November 19-24. “It’s a very special show still running on Broadway, a big, big hit,” Nocciolino said. “Also a big hit in Toronto. It’s the story of 9/11, the day of 9/11 when 7,000 people landed in Gander, Newfoundland and this little community embraced these folks and took care of them. It’s a story about that interaction and the memories that were made and what I love to tell about the show is the cast plays both the passengers on the plane and the people in the community. It’s a beautiful score, a great show and I think something that many of our subscribers and theater goes will be pretty surprised about if they are not familiar with the show.”

“Anastasia” will be in Rochester January 21-26.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” follows February 18-23.

“Hello Dolly” is here March 17-22.

“Cats” will bring performances April 21-26.

Of “Cats” Nocciolino noted, “It’s amazing they have to refer to ‘Cats’ as a classic. It has had more lives than a cat! It’s a show that – if you think about it over the years and now decades – it’s a show that young people saw many years ago. Now they’ll be bringing their children to see it and we love that story.”

“Dear Evan Hansen” will punctuate the RBTL season June 2-7. Nocciolino said, “It’s a Tony Award-winning musical, a beautiful show written by two young men, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul who did ‘La La Land’ and ‘The Greatest Showman.’ The music is wonderful. Young people know the score of this show like they did ‘Hamilton.’ It’s a story that many young people can resonate with about a young boy who just doesn’t quite fit in and tries to figure out how to do it.”

This past season with “Hamilton” was a record-breaker for the RBTL. Also coming back to Rochester are two favorites – “The Book of Mormon” October 22-27 and “The Lion King” December 19 through January 5. Nocciolino said, “We’re so excited that Disney has chosen Rochester to be home for ‘The Lion King’ for the holiday season for three weeks. It’s a show that will have young people coming into the theater for the very first time should be a great time for everybody in Rochester during the month of December and into the New Year with ‘Lion King.’ So it’s a great season. We’ve got nine shows, 11 weeks and a lot of theater.”

For tickets and more information about the RBTL Broadway Season, visit the Rochester Broadway Theatre League website.