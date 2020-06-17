Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Donations to fight virus, injustice could sustain charities

News

by: SALLY HO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Tuesday, June 16, 2020, photo, a pedestrian walks past the headquarters for United Way of King County, in downtown Seattle. A recession is expected to curtail Americans’ generosity following a record year for charitable donations. But the recent wave of money dedicated to fighting the coronavirus and racial inequality in the U.S. is offering a beacon of hope for nonprofits in 2020. United Way, a nonprofit that relies heavily on middle-class donors, said it has raised $900 million worldwide since mid-March. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

SEATTLE (AP) — A recession is expected to curtail Americans’ generosity following a record year for charitable donations, but the recent wave of money dedicated to fighting the coronavirus and racial inequality in the U.S. is offering a beacon of hope for nonprofits in 2020.

The Giving USA report, released Tuesday, estimates nearly $450 billion was donated to charities in 2019, a 2.4% uptick from the previous year when adjusted for inflation. It marked a record year for giving that reflected a booming economy.

Giving amounts by individuals held steady, representing 1.9 percent of total disposable income, and they continue to make up the majority of dollars donated — nearly 70% in 2019. The rest is given by foundations, corporations and estates. Some wealthy people like Bill Gates may give both individually and through their foundations.

The Ford Foundation announced an effort last week to increase its giving by $1 billion through a bond that aims to help keep afloat donations-dependent nonprofits through the uncertainty ahead, including groups addressing both the pandemic and racial injustice.

“Our challenge is not to save any particular organization; it is to save the soul of our democracy itself,” Darren Walker, the foundation’s president, said in a statement.

Though there’s sure to be disruptions in 2020 after the pandemic forced businesses to shut down and sent the economy into its worst recession in decades, donor confidence remains high, said Rick Dunham, chairman of the Giving USA Foundation board.

Dunham said his consulting firm, Dunham+Company, surveyed 630 U.S. donors in April and 80% said they would keep giving, largely because they felt more optimism about the economy recovering quickly compared with the recession a decade ago.

“I just think donors will rally and are rallying, and anecdotally, we’re seeing it with some of the organizations we work with,” Dunham said. “We’re seeing record giving days. We’re seeing a record amount of money given.”

United Way, a nonprofit that relies heavily on middle-class donors, said it has raised $900 million worldwide since mid-March, when many states instituted virus restrictions that disrupted daily life.

The charity is among the largest in the U.S. and has at times seen as much as a tenfold spike in online donations compared with the responses to other disasters in recent history, said Tolli Love, United Way Worldwide’s chief investor relations officer. Among its signature programs is the 211 referral and information hotline, which has seen a 300% to 400% increase in calls for help ranging from food and rent payments to health care and mental distress.

Love said United Way also is developing initiatives to address racial inequity as a part of its coronavirus relief efforts.

“As we try to go back to normal, normal wasn’t so good for everyone prior to the pandemic,” Love said.

The two needs are intertwined given that black people and Latinos have been hit hardest by the virus, said Una O. Osili, a professor at Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy and a lead researcher on the Giving USA report.

Like with coronavirus relief, to which Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledged $1 billion, individual giving has surged significantly for black civil rights and grassroots social justice groups since George Floyd’s death, Osili said.

The black man died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes, sparking protests around the globe.

But the wave of donations is not without growing pains. GoFundMe said Tuesday that it’s putting on hold $350,000 worth of donations for a foundation whose name sounds like the Black Lives Matter organization but isn’t related to the group at the heart of the protest movement. The online fundraising platform said it’s working with Black Lives Matter to ensure the money gets to the right cause.

The recent demonstrations have drawn parallels to the civil rights movement in the 1960s, when Giving USA’s trends showed an increase in education-related donations that addressed the era’s social upheaval. The result of those donations cemented the missions of many black civil rights groups, including what was then known as the United Negro College Fund, Osili said.

Now, that same push for racial justice is seeing a bolder resurgence, forcing companies not just to write checks but to reconsider their vendors, hiring practices and company culture.

“We’ve seen corporations get involved before, but I think the speed and broad and bold nature of this moment seems very encouraging,” Osili said. “And the question, of course, is for how it will be sustained.”

___

Follow Sally Ho on Twitter at http://twitter.com/_sallyho.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss