Donate Love and Give Blood at NYS Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – The International WeLoveU Foundation is spreading the love and saving lives with a blood drive with the American Red Cross at the NYS Fairgrounds.

With their grassroots approach to help others, the need of blood is dire amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The WeLoveU Foundation is engaging communities to get out and donate through social media with their #DonateBlood and #DonateLove campaigns.

As of February 14, they have had eight blood drives, 800+ pints of blood donated, saving 2,400 lives.

The International WeLoveU Foundation will be hosting its blood drive with the American Red Cross on Sunday, February 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be at the NYS Fairgrounds in the Wegmans Art and Home Center.