Donate Love and Give Blood at NYS Fairgrounds

News
Posted: / Updated:

Daniel Liza
Syracuse Chapter Leader of WeLoveU Foundation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – The International WeLoveU Foundation is spreading the love and saving lives with a blood drive with the American Red Cross at the NYS Fairgrounds.  

With their grassroots approach to help others, the need of blood is dire amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The WeLoveU Foundation is engaging communities to get out and donate through social media with their #DonateBlood and #DonateLove campaigns.

As of February 14, they have had eight blood drives, 800+ pints of blood donated, saving 2,400 lives.

The International WeLoveU Foundation will be hosting its blood drive with the American Red Cross on Sunday, February 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

It will be at the NYS Fairgrounds in the Wegmans Art and Home Center.   

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Honoring Black History Logo

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss