ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The ‘Cheetah’ is bringing one his youth football and speed camps to Rochester in 2024.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made the announcement on his ‘X’ feed this week, with Rochester being one of 12 US cities being listed. Dates/times for the camp have yet to be announced.

According to their website, the ‘Soul Runner Speed Academy‘ was founded in 2022 and offers speed training to kids aged 6-17. Trainers work on strength, agility and mechanics under the concept that you can’t teach speed, but you can enhance it.

Hill, known as ‘Cheetah’ for his blazing speed (and touchdown celebrations), has been a frequent opponent and challenge for the Bills over the past several years, first with the Chiefs and now with the Dolphins. He’s leading the NFL in receiving yards and is on record pace to be the first to reach 2000 in a season.

News 8 has reached out to the organization to clarify whether Hill, himself will have any direct involvement in the Rochester camp.