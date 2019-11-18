Dolly Parton issues Jolene challenge

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dolly Parton is issuing a challenge of her own. She wants to hear the public’s version of her hit song “Jolene”.

This comes as part of the lead up to the release of Dolly’s Netflix series “Heartstrings,” set to kick off on Friday.

Julianne Hough, who plays Jolene in the series helped Dolly make the announcement on Twitter as seen in the video above.

The pair is asking fans to share their creative renditions of the hit song on social media using the tag #JOLENECHALLENGE.

