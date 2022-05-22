ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The State Department of Health (DOH) continues to urge all New Yorkers to take common-sense precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones against coronavirus. DOH recommends that those in ‘High-Risk’ counties or those personally, ‘At-Risk’ continue wearing masks Indoors as COVID-19 subvariant cases remain high.

According to officials, while New York City and downstate areas continue to see an uptick in cases, the Upstate regions—which first saw a surge earlier this Spring—are now experiencing a downward trend. However, those throughout the state with an increased risk of severe disease due to underlying conditions should continue to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC has designated 54 counties within the state as high-risk, up from 45 counties just one week ago. All New Yorkers are reminded to get vaccinated/boosted, test following exposure/symptoms, and stay home/seek treatment with a healthcare provider if unwell/positive in recent days.

DOH continues to closely monitor the situation and keep a watchful eye on all regions of the State. For more information on CDC recommendations for low, medium, and high-risk counties, please visit here.