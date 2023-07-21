ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The state could be upgrading guidelines for our drinking water. The Department of Health proposed a plan to notify New Yorkers about toxic chemicals known as PFAS. Right now, New Yorkers are only notified about two PFAS chemicals. The Department’s proposal would set notification levels for an additional 23 that show up at a level between two and five parts per trillion.

According to DOH some items that contain PFAS include food packaging, paint and varnish, pesticides and more. Some of these toxins do not break down over time, leaking into our soil, air and water. “PFAS pose some of the greatest threats to drinking water in New York. We cannot downplay the risks to human health from these chemicals,” said Rob Hayes, Director of clean water for Environmental Advocates New York.

And what exactly are those risks? Experts say PFAS can be linked to health issues such as thyroid disease, kidney and testicular cancer, preeclampsia and more. On Thursday at the Capitol, Hayes explained the proposal, “The Department of Health has very low notification levels, very health protected, and it will likely mean that millions of New Yorkers will get a letter in the mail about the extent of PFAS that they’re exposed to when they turn on the tap.”

Here is an example of what a current notification letter looks like if your water is contaminated with toxin, PFOA. The template for the new letter is still to be determined. “This is really a landmark step in water transparency and would be the most comprehensive PFAS notification program in the country. The hope is when New Yorkers know that there’s PFAS chemicals in their drinking water, they can advocate for their water utility and the state Department of Health to ultimately clean these chemicals up and remove three from the drinking water,” said Hayes. The State Drinking Water Quality Council will meet in September to discuss the proposal.