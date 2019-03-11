Dogs bite off boy's hand; thousands sign petition to keep dogs alive

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAYTON, U.T. (WFLA-TV) - Thousands of people have signed a petition to stop two dogs in Utah from being euthanized after having bitten off a young boy's hand.

KSTU reported that the child had put a sock over his hand and stuck his arm through a fence to play with two huskies, named Polar and Bear, living at his neighbor's home.

Layton Fire Battalion Chief Jason Cook told the station that one of the dogs bit the child hard enough to sever his arm and that two to three inches of his forearm were missing and “may have been ingested by the dog."

“He lost his hand from about this point down,” Cook said as he pointed to his wrist.

The child's father was at home during the episode and called 911 to report that his son had lost his hand. Officers arrived to find him comforting his son and trying to stop the bleeding.

Both dogs are now in the custody of Animal Control and are being quarantined for 10 days, which is standard protocol. Cook declined to say whether they will be euthanized.

According to WTHR, the best friend of the dog owner created a petition in hopes of saving the dogs. It asks for 1 million signatures.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the petition has nearly 196,000 supporters.

