Dog who chewed off paw heads to forever home after surgery

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WTEN) — Zoe the dog is back in Cooperstown after surgery because police said she was neglected to the point she ate part of her own leg.

Zoe returned to the Susquehanna SPCA on Friday after having her front leg removed at Cornell University Veterinary Hospital. She was doing much better and had a lot more energy.

Last week, Zoe had an 11-pound, infected mass growing from her side. Veterinarians determined she ate the rest of it off to relieve the pain.

A UPS driver discovered Zoe chained up outside of a house in Otsego County. Her previous owner is now facing animal abuse charges.

“She continues to amaze us with how strong and resilient she is,” doctors said. “And at every turn, we’re, like, ‘we might lose her,’ and she just fights through it with such a great attitude.”

But she’s not out of the woods, yet. Doctors need to ensure the mass wasn’t cancer, and many have donated toward her medical expenses.

“Clearly she wants love, and we’re really happy to take her to someone who is going to love her.”

On Friday afternoon, the 9-year-old German Shepherd was on her way to her forever home continuing to put one paw in front of the other.