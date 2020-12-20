Dog thrown over Florida motel balcony is ‘doing well’

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The court will decide whether the dog thrown over a motel balcony in Daytona Beach on Monday will be turned over to Animal Services or go back to its owner.

The German Shepherd, nicknamed Miracle, is “doing well,” the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said. She is with a foster family recovering from her injuries.

“Should the court grant Animal Services custody, the foster family has already expressed interest in having Miracle be part of their forever family!” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy body camera captured shocking video Tuesday showing 35-year-old Allison Murphy exit her motel door and throw Miracle over the railing. According to deputies, the dog ended up landing on her feet. An X-ray revealed the dog had a sewing needle in her thigh, but was otherwise okay.

Murphy was taken to the ground after the incident, then arrested on felony charges of animal cruelty and resisting an officer.

A hearing is scheduled for the end of the month, and the court will decide custody of Miracle.