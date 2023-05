ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a dog was shot and killed Wednesday night on Costar Street.

According to investigators, it appears that the dog charged at a pedestrian, which caused the individual to shoot the dog once, killing it.

RPD says that are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call 911.

No further information has been released regarding the shooting.

