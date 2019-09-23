Dog lottery announced for 85 Naples dogs who were abused

NAPLES, N.Y. (WROC) — The 85 dogs found abused in Naples could be going to their new homes as soon as next month.

Officials with the Ontario County Humane Society announced the dogs will be given away during a lottery at their annual “Paws for All” fundraiser.

More than 200 applications have been submitted for the terriers, known publicly as the “Naples 85.”

The dogs have been cared for by the Happy Tails Animal Shelter since August.

The fundraiser and lottery even is scheduled for October 6.

Richard and Jane Justice, charged with animal cruelty in this case, are scheduled to return to court Thursday.