Dog found: Ogden Police searching for its owners

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) The Ogden Police Department located a dog on the canal path west of Washington Street in Ogden on Saturday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Is anyone missing this handsome guy? He was found on the canal path west of Washington Street. Please call 911 if you have any information. #OgdenNY #Spencerport #WNY pic.twitter.com/8anFWtCDY8— Town of Ogden Police (@OgdenPoliceNY) July 27, 2019
