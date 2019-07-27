Dog found: Ogden Police searching for its owners

(CBS) — Infant twins were found dead inside a hot car in New York City on Friday. According to the New York Police Department, their father forgot they were in the car and went to work — leaving them alone for eight hours.

Juan Rodriguez, 39, worked a full day at a VA hospital in the Bronx about two blocks away before returning to his Honda sedan to find the 1-year-old boy and girl, NYPD officials said in a news release. He was gone from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. and police believe he accidentally left the twins in the car.