Dog fatally stabbed in Newark, two ticketed

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) – A dog was fatally stabbed on Tuesday evening in Newark in a parking area by the Edgett Street Eric Canal path.

Newark Police officers interviewed the deceased dog’s owner, Troy Brown his significant other, Teala Young, and 72-year-old Edward Hilfiker.

After viewing area surveillance video, police saw two unleashed dogs, that were coming from West Miller Street, cross Edgett Street to the trail’s parking area. Police said the dogs physically interacted with Hilfiker’s 9-year-old mix breed dog about its legs and neck.

Officers said when Hilfiker was unsuccessful with trying to separate the two dogs from his, the dog that was attached to Hilfiker’s dog’s neck was fatally stabbed.

Hilfiker contacted the Wayne County E911 and reported the incident.

The next day, Hilfiker’s dog received medical attention.

On Thursday, Brown and Young were issued appearance tickets for one count of unlicensed dog and one count of dog running at large. Both are expected to appear in Newark Village Court on October 2.

The Wayne County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing this incident.