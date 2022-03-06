LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire ripped through the second story of a Town of Lockport home overnight, killing a dog.

The flames broke out on S Transit Road. Emergency crews rushed to the scene Sunday at 12:40 a.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Deputies and Troopers forced their way into the home and rescued one dog. Fire crews later rescued a second dog and rabbit.

A third dog was found dead on the second floor of the home.

Fire investigators are working to figure out the cause. There’s currently no estimate on the damage cost to the house.