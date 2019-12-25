Dog adopted just in time for Christmas

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- Milo is an affectionate, Brindle mixed-breed pup who was awaiting his forever home at Verona Street Animal Services

On Christmas Eve, his wish was granted. Milo got a new home complete with adoring parents and siblings of the human variety.

“The kids have been asking for a dog for a while now and instead of going to buy a new one I just decided to adopt one that needed a new home,” said Jeremy Jordan who walked Milo out of the shelter.

The family is also hoping Milo can do something for them in return. The energetic puppy is expected to teach the kids about responsibility and assist with playtime.

“He’s got a lot of energy he’s a young dog so he’ll have the energy to play with them,” said Rose Conley.

Verona Street Animal Society is operated by the City of Rochester.