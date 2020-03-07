Dog adopted after spending more than 5 years in shelter

News
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, K.S. (CNN) — One dog in Kansas has spent five and a half years living in a shelter. That’s until one group decided to get serious about getting the word out and finding him a forever home.

“It was love at first sight,” new owner Jordan Nussbaum said.

The shelter said 6-year-old Merrick headed off to a new forever home five and a half years after he was brought there.

The push for Merrick to find a new home was an international one, with thousands of volunteer manhours and thousands of dollars spent on social media. Even large billboards costing more than $3,000.

It all worked.

“I saw the billboard and from that point on, I told my girlfriend about him,” Nussbaum said.

Wednesday was the reward.

“It breaks my heart that he sat there, but I think that it was destined that he wait there that long until I was ready for another dog,” Nussbaum said.

“We were telling the same story to the same audience for those five and a half years and that’s when Mission Driven got the billboard we reached a whole new audience,” Scott Poore with Mission Driven, said. 

Scott said his group featured Merrick in more than a dozen different photoshoots and more than 100 videos online.

Now that Merrick is adopted, he says he’ll get a chance to experience that non-shelter life.

“With a lot of love a lot of attention and most importantly a lot of patience, we look for a long happy life for Merrick,” Scott said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss