Documents released from Schoharie Limo Crash

SCHOHARIE, N.Y (WROC) — New court documents were released in the case against the driver in the Schoharie limo crash that killed 20 people last October.

The documents include a copy of the United States Department of Transportation Application as well as the National Traffic Safety Board’s survival factors attachments with supporting documents.

These documents will be used in the case against limo company owner Nauman Hussain who is being charged with 20 counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

More documents are expected to be released later on Tuesday.

Hussain’s trial has been pushed back to March.