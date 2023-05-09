ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force has presented new recommendations related to screenings for breast cancer, starting at the age of 40.

While a number of medical societies have already brought them forward, experts say it’s a positive step in early detection of the disease. However, there are some concerns from local experts.

Doctors from the University of Rochester Medical Center as well as Elizabeth Wende Breast Care agree the change is beneficial in women discovering a possible diagnosis sooner. However, some say the task force needs to expand its guidelines to include a broader age group as well as more frequent screenings.

Earlier this week, the task force announced women age 40 and older should get screened for breast cancer every two years until 74.

“It doesn’t go far enough in preventing unnecessary deaths for young women. Women in the 40 to 50 age group tend to have more dense breast tissue and tend to have more aggressive tumors. So, allowing a breast cancer to grow over a two-year interval will then lead to unnecessary deaths but also unnecessary morbidity for those women,” Dr. Stamatia Destounis, breast imaging specialist with Elizabeth Wende Breast Care, said.

Local doctors say women 60 and older tend to develop less aggressive forms of breast cancer compared to those who are younger. They also share concerns over differences in diagnoses depending on race.

“This is really important because of the disparities for black women and screening. Black women make up 23 percent of all breast cancers under the age of 50 compared to only 16 percent for white women,” Dr. Jennifer Harvey, breast imaging specialist with URMC, said.

Doctors add the task force making the updated recommendations serves as a guide, but agree more research needs to be done to further protect the disease from developing later in life and, potentially, more frequently.

“When we find those at an earlier age, there’s less invasive cancer down the road. Even finding very early breast cancers in the 40s has implications for cancer diagnoses later on. We’re less likely to detect that at the later stage,” said Dr. Harvey, “We want to identify women who are high-risk so we can catch those cancers early.”

Doctors suggest patients speak with a primary care provider first when addressing any possible development of breast cancer. They also recommend looking into high-risk programs offered locally should an issue arise.

