Doctors recommend physical distancing when visiting older relatives

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CDC says around 80 percent of COVID-19 deaths in America have been people 65 or older. Doctors and experts from University of Rochester Medical Center are still saying older people are at high risk.

As things reopen many of our older adults are wondering whether they can get back to normal.

Doctors say that the best advice is to keep six feet apart, with personal protective equipment for the forseeable future.

If you’re planning on visiting older family members and you’ve been sick, you should quarantine for fourteen days before visiting. And even if you’re not sick or haven’t been in contacted with someone who is or was COVID-19 positive, practice physical distancing.

“The best safe option is to maintain social distancing,” said Ciandra D’Souz, a geriatrician with URMC. “But if we are unable to do so, because it’s really hard and grandkids want to see their grandparents and vice versa, is to maintain that social distancing. What we would recommend is to stay six feet apart, and anyone above the age of two should wear a mask.”

Those experts also highlighted the role digital visits play – we can be physically distant, but still maintain our connections to our loved ones.”

