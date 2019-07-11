Doctors look into Keto diet-based treatment for troops

TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) – The controversial Keto diet could make it to the front lines for our U.S. military.

Especially for Navy Seals and other special ops units.

“So you take special operations divers like myself. We want to be as deep under water as we possibly can,” Joseph Dituri, Ph.D said.

Dr. Dituri is a top researcher and co-owner of Tampa’s Undersea Oxygen Clinic. The center is ground zero for veteran research and also is open to the public seeking Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy.

Dituri was part of the first wave of research to figure out if sticking to a Keto diet, combined with clean oxygen can drastically reduce oxygen toxicity.

As a special ops diver and member of the U.S. Navy for 28 years this particular research is near and dear to Dituri’s heart.

“We were on the ground layer for the first paper on this for human trials.” Dituri said.

Now, U.S. Special Operations Command out of MacDill Air Force Base is revealing results of a study involving the Ohio State University ROTC cadet population, that recommends the Keto diet to enhance military performance, and combat obesity.

“It’s a two to one protein diet and very little carbohydrates, that means you have ten grams of protein you need 20 grams of fat – that’s a significant amount of fat in your diet with no carbohydrates. With net carbohydrates less than 15 percent you’ll probably be in ketosis in a reasonable amount of time.” said Dituri.

Basically that means more lean meats, and healthy fats like avocados, and less beer and pizza.

The Keto diet only works if the body is in a constant state of ketosis, and is monitored with daily urine or blood tests to track glucose or ketone levels.

The study comes amid growing concerns about obesity among service members and the potential threats to readiness.

Critics questions whether the military has the legal and ethical right to control and monitor a service member’s diet 24/7.