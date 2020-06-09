Doctors: COVID-19 antibody tests are not being used enough in Rochester

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Signs in front of Acute Kids in Webster welcome anti-body testing walk-ins, where owner Chrysa Charno is geared up to test adults and children.

It starts with a simple questionnaire, then doctors take your temperature. If you have a fever, doctors tell us they’ll test you for COVID-19 first.

If you don’t have a fever, Chrysa Charno, PA-C, owner of Acute Kids, starts the antibody testing process.

“Basic virology tells us that if you’re exposed to a virus and your body develops an antibody, you have some sort of innate immunity, we just don’t know how much it is and how long that’s going to last,” Charno said Monday.

She draws a small vile of blood, and sends it to the lab.

Meanwhile, David Perlin is a biomedical researcher working with doctors. His team says if you test positive, then donate plasma, your plasma can help to speed recovery in people who are sick with the virus.

Doctors say only 20% of people have enough antibodies, so the more people who get tested and donate plasma, the better chance they have to treat people who are sick.

“One of the coolest things that has come out of us doing the testing this past week is that we have had a large number of people that come in saying that they’re doing this because they want to help the human race,” Charno said. “And if they have the antibodies they want to be able to give it back and participate in these studies to make sick people better.”