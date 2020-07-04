1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Doctor warns against leaving children in a hot vehicles even for shot periods

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Cars can reach staggering temperatures within minutes while sitting outside in the hot sun.

That’s why officials are reminding everyone to prevent children from falling victim to heatstroke.

A 2018 report by the National Safety Council said a little more than 53 percent of children who died after being left inside a hot car stemmed from caregivers forgetting to take their child out of the vehicle.

Dr. Christopher Furey, a family physician for Care New England, said many times it’s because there’s some type of change in their plans.

“Because of that change in schedule, you’re just in your regular routine and forget that the child is in the backseat tragically,” Furey said. “Very quickly, children can develop serious complications that can be quickly fatal.”

The report said nearly 18 percent of people have knowingly left their child in a hot car. Furey said there’s no safe amount of time to leave a child inside of a vehicle.

“Children are smaller than us,” Furey said. “They’re not able to regulate their temperature as well…Temperature that might be tolerable for an adult in a car can very quickly be fatal for a smaller child.”

Furey said it’s important to ensure car doors are locked while you’re not in it to prevent a child from accidentally getting stuck inside.

“There have been cases of children climbing into the car at home, not being able to get out, and actually tragically dying,” he said.

Furey said one way to prevent forgetting a child in the back seat is to create some type of reminder, such as placing your wallet or purse next to your child.

He also said creating and practicing a routine is another option, such as placing a stuffed animal in the car seat and ensuring that it is taken out of the car seat before locking it up.

“You know every time you get out of the car, you take the stuffed animal out of the car seat and put it in the front seat,” Furey said. “That way you’re in the routine and when the child is there you’re obviously getting the child.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

