Doctor urges non-COVID patients to seek care

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed accessing medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Fogarty stressed people with non-COVID health care needs should not avoid care. Primary care practices, urgent care, emergency rooms, and hospitals remain available options for your health care needs.

You can have a “virtual visit” or office visit in the primary care setting.

Dr. Fogarty said do not ignore emergency symptoms of a heart attack, stroke, or blood clot.

Heart attack signs:

· Pressure, tightness, pain, or a squeezing or aching sensation in your chest or arms that may spread to your neck, jaw or back.

· Nausea, indigestion, heartburn or abdominal pain.

· Shortness of breath.

· Cold sweat.

· Fatigue.

· Lightheadedness or sudden dizziness.

Stroke signs: FAST

· Face Droop

· Arm weakness

· Speech difficulty

· Time—is important—call 911!

Confusion, trouble walking, severe sudden headache, numbness

Blood clot—severe pain and swelling in your leg (or less commonly, arm)

Short of breath and chest pain, rapid breathing