Doctor urges non-COVID patients to seek care

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed accessing medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.
Dr. Fogarty stressed people with non-COVID health care needs should not avoid care. Primary care practices, urgent care, emergency rooms, and hospitals remain available options for your health care needs.
You can have a “virtual visit” or office visit in the primary care setting.
Dr. Fogarty said do not ignore emergency symptoms of a heart attack, stroke, or blood clot.
Heart attack signs:
· Pressure, tightness, pain, or a squeezing or aching sensation in your chest or arms that may spread to your neck, jaw or back.
· Nausea, indigestion, heartburn or abdominal pain.
· Shortness of breath.
· Cold sweat.
· Fatigue.
· Lightheadedness or sudden dizziness.
Stroke signs: FAST
· Face Droop
· Arm weakness
· Speech difficulty
· Time—is important—call 911!
Confusion, trouble walking, severe sudden headache, numbness
Blood clot—severe pain and swelling in your leg (or less commonly, arm)
Short of breath and chest pain, rapid breathing