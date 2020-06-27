1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Doctor recommends saying ‘no’ to handshakes, hugs as we reestablish sense of normalcy

YOUNGSTOWN, O.H. (WCMH/WKBN) – As more of us leave our self-imposed quarantines of the last few months, health experts say trying to reestablish a sense of post-pandemic normalcy is important for our well-being.

“But we cannot lose sight of the fact that we still have COVID-19 in our community,” Dr. James Kravec said.

So what do you do when a friend or family member leans in for a hug or handshake?

“It’s a little awkward because everyone has different beliefs and everyone has different ways to handle that,” Kravec said.

Recently, we learned Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown had to self-quarantine after coming in contact with someone at a local restaurant who ended up testing positive for the coronavirus. The mayor’s COVID-19 test came back negative.

Kravec said it’s not an easy process.

“You need to go where you can maintain social distancing, and where it is supported by both restaurants and bars and the public.”

Dr. Kravec

Kravec recommends avoiding handshakes where possible and carrying hand sanitizer for times when it’s not. Simply wearing a mask could be a signal for others to give you some space.

“I do believe wearing a mask may show that…it is something that’s top-of-mind, but it really should be top-of-mind for everybody,” Kravec said.

In the end, he said people may need to make some tough choices deciding where and when to go somewhere and when you may need to leave.

“If you’re in a position where you can’t maintain social distance, you have to make a decision of what you should do,” Kravec said.

