We've got a lot of ups and downs here as October weather is always a wild ride in Rochester.

As a large storm system approaches from the west clouds will dominate much of Sunday. There may be a few peaks of sun, but otherwise expect temperatures to start in the low 40s and finish in the lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies. The storm system does not look to bring most of the rain until later in the day. There will be continued scattered rain showers Sunday overnight and lingering into Monday morning, but scattered will be the key word as most see just a few drops.