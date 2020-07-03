1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Doctor breaks down impact a vaccine will have on children suffering from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome related to COVID-19

by: Nikki Bowers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting two additional cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in Clark County. Both patients tested positive for COVID-19 and required hospitalization, but they have since been discharged and are recovering.

The children with the two cases in Clark County are fortunate as they are recovering from MISC, but others in different parts of the country have died from the rare disease. 8 News NOW spoke with Dr. Constantine George, an internal medicine and pediatrics doctor who says while there isn’t a known cause, many children with MISC had the virus that causes COVID-19 or came in contact with someone who did.

The symptoms of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children consists of:

  • Fever
  • Stomach pain
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Neck pain
  • Rash
  • Bloodshot eyes
  • Fatigue

However, according to experts, not all children have the same symptoms, but if a child exhibits any of the symptoms, parents should contact their child’s pediatrician. If the child has trouble breathing or experiences severe chest or stomach pain, take them to the ER immediately.

8 News NOW asked Dr. George what impact a vaccine to treat COVID-19 would have on MISC.

“As with any kinds of vaccines, that we give children or adults, we reduce the infections happening, nothing is 100%, so when you give someone a vaccination, you reduce the incidents of them coming down with an infection, so if they get it, it will be a lot milder and less severe, so we won’t have multi inflammatory syndrome that we are dealing with,” Dr. George said.

MISC creates inflammation in different body parts, and until there is a vaccine approved for COVID-19, treatment includes supportive care, and medication to treat the inflammation.

The best way to reduce the risk of MISC for children is by taking precautions against the virus that causes COVID-19: wash your hands, wear a mask, and keep your kids six feet away from others, and away from sick people.

