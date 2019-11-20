Doctor authors book to help you guide your medical care

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Gina Cuyler has authored a new book entitled “Insider’s Guide To Leading Your Medical Care.”

The idea behind the book is to help people learn how to advocate for their medical needs. Dr. Cuyler discussed the book Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“I’ve had the privilege of practicing internal medicine for 26 years,” said Dr. Cuyler. “As a primary care physician, I’ve seen medicine evolve over the last 30 years from the time I was in medical school to most recently. Over time we’ve had a significant increase in the number of medications we can offer patients, the number of diagnoses we can make about patients, and the number of treatment options we can offer patients. But what I have not seen is a significant increase in the amount of time that we’re spending with patients. That would allow us to be able to adequately discuss all of those things that are available to them. That left patients with questions and patients without the vocabulary to be able to even initiate a conversation about what they didn’t know and what they needed to know to have a better understanding.”

Dr. Cuyler said she likes to keep it simple for patients. “I tell them that I want them to always be thinking about the five Ws and the Hs of health care – that’s the Who, What, Why, Where, When, and How of their health care and it’s basically questions that they can start thinking about getting the answers to when they’re stuck. Those are the things I want them to master.”

The contents of the book will enable you to find the answers to these key questions. “I like to empower people to think about what are they there for? What are their diagnoses? Who they are. What’s their history? What’s their family history? What medications they’re on and who are the people providing their care? You know, all white coats are not the same and oftentimes, patients see someone in a white coat and they think that that person is capable of delivering the same amount of knowledge as any other person. And that’s not necessarily the case. There are differences between different providers of health care. And it’s important you know what they’re qualified to do so that you can get the most out of their training and their expertise.”

You can find Dr. Cuyler’s book “Insider’s Guide To Leading Your Medical Care” at Amazon.com and BarnesAndNoble.com. It’s available in print and as an EBook for Kindle.