STACKER (WSYR) — Every U.S. state has something it’s proud of — and that’s especially true of its signature drinks. These are drinks that locals love and ones tourists love to seek out.

You know the ones we’re talking about. Can you imagine a trip to California without a glass of Napa Valley red wine? Or breezing through Seattle without a piping-hot cup of coffee? Sometimes it’s the signature drink that helps to solidify a destination’s character.

There is no hard-and-fast rule when it comes to defining a state’s signature drink. Some states even have drinks that are designated as their official state beverages.

Tourists and locals alike always seem to find a reason to seek them out and do a taste test for themselves in order to embrace the flavors of our 50 states.

So what are the signature drinks from every state? Stacker looked at official state websites, news, culinary profiles, and historic reports that tie specific beverages to states across the country.

Some states had several drinks in the running, so in those cases, the majority ruled.

In fact, do you even know the signature drink from your home state? Read on to discover which drink is New York’s favorite, or explore the entire national list here.

New York: Milk

Credit: Getty

Did you know that New York is the third-largest milk producer in the United States?

According to State Symbol USA, that’s why milk is the official state drink of New York.

The milk produced in New York is used for consumption but also for butter, cheese, ice cream, and processed products.

It’s no wonder we have such an emphasis on milk and butter at the New York State Fair.

Milk has actually been adopted as New York State’s beverage for 42 years, since 1981. That’s because New York is a leader in dairy production, ranking third in the USA for the amount of milk produced.

Not only was a dairy product the state’s adopted beverage but also the New York State’s adopted snack. Yogurt was adopted as New York State’s official snack in 2014.