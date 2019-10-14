DMV updates limo registration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Department of Motor Vehicles has made a few changes to their vehicle registration forms in the wake of the deadly Schoharie limo crash that killed 20 people last fall.

The form now includes limos in a checklist under the vehicle information section.

It also includes a section titled “vehicle modifications” — which covers documentation needed for limos to operate in New York.

The DMV is no longer allowing the registration of altered vehicles that violate safety requirements.

The changes — which took effect last week — help the DMV enforce new limo safety laws.