wxbanner

DMV updates limo registration

News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Department of Motor Vehicles has made a few changes to their vehicle registration forms in the wake of the deadly Schoharie limo crash that killed 20 people last fall.

The form now includes limos in a checklist under the vehicle information section.

It also includes a section titled “vehicle modifications” — which covers documentation needed for limos to operate in New York.

The DMV is no longer allowing the registration of altered vehicles that violate safety requirements.

The changes — which took effect last week — help the DMV enforce new limo safety laws.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss