DMV leaders urge incoming Biden administration to increase Metro funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Washington Metropolitan area’s chief leaders are urging President-elect Biden to apply long-term federal funding to the WMATA.

Facing major budget shortfalls, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed a letter asking Biden to make the federal government a fourth partner in funding the Metro.

The three jurisdictions support the service, but each are struggling with budget challenges of their own. CARES Act funding supported the service through 2020, but the leaders say the service forecasted a deficit of $176.5 million through June 2021.

“When pandemic relief funding runs out, WMATA will be forced to make draconian service cuts and eliminate more than 3,800 positions. This is more than one-third of its workforce when combined with this year’s layoffs,” the letter said.

The letter says the public transportation of the nation’s capital should be a national priority as a service that counts many federal employees as customers. The letter said 40% of the metro’s peak morning riders are federal employees.

“We strongly believe that maintaining a safe and reliable public transit system for the nation’s capital is a national priority and should be treated in that way,” the letter said. “WMATA serves as a linchpin to federal government operations, yet the lack of a federal contribution for operating WMATA fails to reflect this fact.”