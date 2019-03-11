DJ arrested for inappropriately touching young girl

A Harlem Globetrotters DJ was arrested last night for inappropriately touching a young girl back in February.

Albany detectives arrested 32-year-old Jon Buckner of Riverdale, Georgia was arrested last night in the City of Syracuse.

Police say that Buckner approached a young girl during a Harlem Globetrotters event at the Times Union Center and touched the outside of her clothing in an inappropriate manner on Sunday, February 10.

Buckner has been charged with Sex Abuse 3rd and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was arraigned Sunday morning in the Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.