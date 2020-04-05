DIY: Making masks at home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The CDC is recommending the voluntary use of face coverings in public during the coronavirus pandemic. Health officials stress they do not want people rushing to get medical or surgical masks.

Instead, one option is to make your own.

Surgeron General Jerome Adams showed how the mask can be made from items found in your own home. Some items include scarves, hand towels or even an old t-shirt.

Adams said the face coverings should be worn while in public places but this is not a substitute for social distancing.